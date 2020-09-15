Early Monday morning, Kat Patterson, a Franklin & Marshall Junior, was arrested by Lancaster Police during a night of protests following the death of Ricardo Muñoz on Sunday afternoon.
Since her arrest, student leaders at Franklin & Marshall organized the following letter addressed to Franklin & Marshall president Barbara Altmann.
President Altmann,
Now is not the time to stay silent. F&M student, BSU ally, and sister of Kappa Delta Sorority, Kat Patterson— along with other members of the civil rights organization Green Dreamz PA—were wrongfully detained while providing medical aid during a protest the night of Sunday, September 13th. The protest happened in response to a Lancaster Police Department officer murdering Lancaster resident Ricardo Muñoz. Kat is being charged with Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot Intent to Commit Felony, Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3), Defiant Trespass (M3), Criminal Conspiracy Engaging- Arson (F1), Criminal Conspiracy Engaging- Institutional Vandalism/ Illegal Possession (F3), Criminal Conspiracy Engaging- Riot Intent to Commit Felony, Criminal Conspiracy Engaging- Fail to Disperse (M2), Criminal Conspiracy Engaging- Obstruction of Highways (M3), Criminal Conspiracy Engaging-Disorderly Conduct (M3), Criminal Conspiracy Engaging- Defiant Trespassing (M3) even though she was serving as a peaceful medic during the protest.
This is the time to not only take a clear stance against police brutality, but also to stand up for one of your students and community members. How are we supposed to feel safe on and surrounding campus when the police are the very perpetrators of violence? Step up for our community. Show up for your students. You need to publicly speak out against the wrongful actions of the Lancaster Police Department and demand that the unlawful charges levied against the Green Dreamz medics be dropped.
In addition to a public statement, contribute to her bail fund shamelessly and unapologetically. The Black Student Union of Franklin & Marshall have been working tirelessly to fundraise for her bail set at $1 million, having reached their $10k goal within 24 hours of launching their GO FUND ME page. F&M’s leadership team, donor base, and alumni network ought to support this initiative financially and seek legal support for Kat. The college has resources and now, it is more urgent than ever to use them for the students you claim to care about.
Only a clear and united front against police violence will provide the support that is urgently needed by BIPOC students and allies. You need to act now.
Signed,
AAA
Alpha Phi
Kappa Delta Sorority
Diplomatic Congress
First Generation Diplomats
ISAB
Panhel
BPS
L.I.F.T
New College House Senate
Brooks College House Congress
SAGA
S.I.S.T.E.R.S
F&M ACLU
Mi Gente Latina
I.M.P.A.C.T
Chi Omega
Define American
Dips Upside Down
Phi Sigma Pi
Phi Kappa Psi
Phi Kappa Sigma
Phi Kappa Tau
Catastrophic Relief Alliance
Photography Club
Deaf and Disabled Student Union
Sustainability House
F&M Vivarium
F&M Hillel
SALC
Ultimate Frisbee Team
F&M Associate Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc.
Black Student Union
College Democrats
Model United Nations
F&M Women’s Rugby
Kite & Keys A Cappella
F&M Men’s Soccer
F&M Women’s Basketball
College Entertainment Committee
The Poor Richards
Harbaugh Club
F&M Dance Company
F&M Dance Team
Mock Trial
Women’s Rowing
Alpha Xi Delta
Boy-band Magazine
Sweet Ophelia
F&M Women’s Volleyball
F&M Women’s Soccer
F&M Women’s Swim Team
F&M Men’s Swim Team
F&M Women’s Club Soccer
WFNM 89.1
F&M Baseball Team
F&M Players
F&M Club Volleyball
F&M Field Hockey Team
Ware College House Parliament
Middle East and North Africa Coalition
Environmental Action Alliance
African Caribbean Association
The Rumspringas
Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country
Weis Assembly of Peers
Students:
Marcela Pajares Berger ‘21, VP of Programs of F&M Associate Chapter of SLG
Angelica Camilo ‘21, President of F&M Associate Chapter of SLG
Braden Muscarello ‘21, President of Brooks House Congress and F&M German Club
Arianna Felix ’21 and Sheryl Apunte ’21, Co-Presidents of Mi Gente Latina
Makai Bran ‘24 NCH Senate
Nataliia Nevinchana President of Black Pyramid Society
Frank Holloman ‘24 NCH Senate
Ashley Stewart ‘23 Co-president of L.I.F.T
Alex Akpata President of Phi Kappa Tau
Justin Peirce ‘22 Tau
William Jarvis ‘21 Tau
Franklin Fisk ‘22 Tau
Jan Fimmers ‘21 Tau
Ryan Minster ‘21 Tau
Ann Medina , Co-president of S.I.S.T.E.R.S
Brittany Peters, Co-President S.I.S.T.E.R.S.
Nicolas Cortez, President of IMPACT
Osa Ibude, ‘22 Treasurer of IMPACT
Eric Martinez, Vice President of IMPACT
Adney Silva, President of the Poor Richards
Alaekya Shetty ‘22 – S.I.S.T.E.R.S, WFNM 89.1
Sarah Estey ‘21, Exec Board Member S.I.S.T.E.R.S
Kate Klaver ‘22 Exec Board for S.I.S.T.E.R.S., Boy-Band club, Women’s track and field
Laura Bedoya ‘22 Fundraising Advocate S.I.S.T.E.R.S.
Rokhaya Ba ‘23 Academic Advisor S.I.S.T.E.R.S.
Yuliana Tamayo ‘23 S.I.S.T.E.R.S.
Kate Robbins, president of Alpha Phi
Blair Atkins ‘21, Alpha Phi
Emma Wright ‘22 – Alpha Phi
Paige Panessa ‘22, Alpha Phi
Morgan Crowley ‘22 – Alpha Phi
Trishie Cosgrave ‘22 – Alpha Phi
Regan Fidler ‘21 Alpha Phi
Marina Lazaro ‘23 Alpha Phi
Shannon Cunningham ‘21 Alpha Phi
Addie Peters ‘21 – Field Hockey, Alpha Phi
Amy Mullen ‘21 Women’s Volleyball, Alpha Phi
Holly Rittmaster ‘22 Women’s Golf, Alpha Phi, Panhel
Ellie Pinkerton ‘22 – Alpha Phi
Allison Franke ‘22 Women’s Volleyball
Chloe Kong ‘21 Women’s Volleyball
Lilian Rodriguez ‘21 Sigma Lambda Gamma
Andrea Corilloclla ‘21, Sigma Lambda Gamma, Kite & Keys,
S.I.S.T.E.R.S.
Eunice Woo ‘22, Sigma Lambda Gamma
Milena Tutiven ‘22, Sigma Lambda Gamma
Grace Miske ‘23 Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country, Alpha Phi
Kyra Caffrey ‘23 Alpha Phi & Women’s Volleyball
Erica Stanitski ‘23Alpha Phi
Morgan Fitton-Zellers’21 Alpha Phi
Emma Durantine ‘21, Alpha Phi
Lauren Maiolo ‘23 Alpha Phi
Olivia Pinilis ‘23 Alpha Phi
Catelyn Woelfle ‘23 Alpha Phi
Katherine Chevalier ‘23 Alpha aphi
Sara Ghorashi ‘23 Alpha Phi
Angela Burns ‘21, Alpha Phi
Diana Graziano ‘21, Alpha Phi
Ali Narracci ‘22, Alpha Phi, Women’s Basketball. SALC Co-President
Jadyn Blair
Katie Clifford ‘21, Chi Omega on behalf of The College Panhellenic
Allie Christensen, President Alpha Delta Pi
Francesca M. Lippolis ‘21 Alpha Delta Pi
Samantha Griffith ‘22 Alpha Delta Pi and Admissions Tour Guide
Moises Soto-Brito, President of Phi Kappa Psi
Maceo Whatley ‘22 Co-Chair of Diversity Committee
Hugo Job ‘22 Phi Kappa Psi
Connor Doak ‘21 Phi Kappa Psi
Cameron Rauchberg ‘22 Phi Kappa Psi
Jeremiah Kaplan ‘21 Phi Kappa Psi, Ultimate Frisbee Team Captain
Chris Schiavone ‘21 Phi Kappa Psi, Captain of Men’s Swimming
Bobby Austin ‘22 Ultimate Frisbee Team President
Will Thoman ‘21
Trinity Nguyen & Anna Phommachanthone, Co-Presidents Asian American Alliance
Karen Zhang ‘23, AAA
Elvis Wilson ‘21, President of Phi Kappa Sigma
Xander Schubert on behalf of Kappa Sigma
Gabrielle Mavroidis ‘21- Alpha Phi and Women’s Volleyball
Maddie Feeney ‘22, Alpha Phi
Emily Moll ‘22, Alpha Phi
Caroline Noti ‘21, Chi Omega’s Panhellenic Delegate
Sarah Smith ‘21 The College Panhellenic
Emily Knapp ‘22, Chi Omega & Women’s Squash
Allie Sokol ‘22, Chi Omega
Diana Lichtenstein ‘22, Chi Omega
Maggie White ‘22, Chi Omega, Women’s Basketball
Antionette Heil ‘22, Chi Omega, Women’s Club Soccer, EMT
Julia Madaio ‘22, Chi Omega
Sammy Fischer ‘22, Chi Omega
Callan O’Neill ‘21, Chi Omega
Elizabeth Bauer ‘21, Alpha Phi
Ellie Paige ‘21, Field Hockey, Alpha Phi
Annmarie Earley ‘23, Alpha Phi and Women’s Volleyball
O. Tracy Ogun ‘21, President of Chi Omega
Grace Smith ‘21 Chi Omega and Women’s Squash
Lauren Carlson ‘23 Chi Omega, ADWC Board Member
Matt Dukarm ‘22 Men’s Squash and Kappa Sigma
Caitlin McCarthy ‘22 Chi Omega
Kathryn Hanly ‘21, Exec Board Member of Chi Omega
Kit Meiler ‘21, Vice President of Chi Omega & Admissions Tour Guide, Rumspringas
Lily Mynott ‘21, Chi Omega & Field Hockey
Raunak Advani ‘23, Men’s Squash
Stephanie Greene ‘22 Chi Omega
Delaney Hahn ‘21 Chi Omega and Women’s Vol leybaSociety
Nataliia Nevinchana ‘21 Black Pyramid Society, SISTERS, International Student Advisory Board
Max Sano ‘22 Environmental Action Alliance, I.M.P.A.C.T. Social Media Chair
Boden Polikoff ‘21 Men’s Squash
Mekhi Holley ‘21
Hannah Robinson‘21 Alpha Phi A
Abby Straub
Teddy Eill ‘23 Men’s Squash
Sarah Ye ‘20
Lydia Shaw ‘22, President Dips Upside Down, Parliamentarian Phi Sigma Pi, Copy-Editor at Boyband
Carly Ostrowski ‘21 Women’s Volleyball
Sara Silber ‘21 Kappa Delta, Admissions Tour Guide, Communications Chair Hillel
Grace Shetterly ‘22 Kappa Delta
Mary Sisler ‘23 Kappa Delta
Dina Spyropoulos ‘21, President of F&M Players, Music Director of Poor Richards
Tess Fiumefreddo ‘22, President of Green Room Theatre
Helen Büscher ‘22, Social Chair of F&M Players, Secretary & Social Chair of Kite & Keys A Cappella
Kyra Lisse ‘22, Fellowship Chair of Phi Sigma Pi, Fellow Advising Mentor, Hillel Member
Julia Bernstein ‘22, Hillel President, Alpha Xi Delta
Abigail Dotterer ‘22, The Harbaugh Club Historian, former Phi Sigma Pi Vice President, German Club Treasurer
Zoe Favilla ‘23, Kappa Delta, Admissions Tour Guide, F&M ACLU, NCH Senate, Women’s Club Soccer
Lucy Brancazio ‘22, Kappa Delta, Women’s Rowing
Elisabeth Rohde ‘21, Kappa Delta Council
Lynn Zhao ‘21, Kappa Delta, Panhel council
Craa Haring ‘21, Kappa Delta
Lauren Arnold ‘24, Women’s Volleyball
Abby Straub ‘21 Chi Omega, Field Hockey and Admissions Tour Guide
Marina Malcolm ‘21 Initiate Advisor Phi Sigma Pi, Arts House Co-Manager, Women’s Ultimate Frisbee, Tour Guide, Q&SC Tutor, Benjamin Rush Honors Society
Maxine Musto ‘21, Kappa Delta, Sweet Ophelia, WFNM
Adina Rubenstein ‘22, Chi Omega and Women’s Squash
Mimi Fairbanks ‘22, Chi Omega and Women’s Squash
Meredith Mangum ‘24, Women’s Volleyball
Munahil Sultana ‘24, Ware Parliament
Makenna Penuel ‘24 Women’s Volleyball
Cassidy Dahlkemper ‘23, Phi Sigma Pi, Mock Trial, and SAGA
Vi Bui ‘21, ADWC Board Member, AAA
Grace Lewis,’22, ADWC Board Member, Phi Sigma Pi Initiate Advisor
Sarah Kornberg ‘22, Planned Parenthood Activism Exec
Roger Avila-Vidal ’22, Diplomat Corps Board Member, Tour Guide, Diversity Committee Member
Sarah Buckingham ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi , Admissions Tour Guide
Olivia Tufano ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Chris Worrell ‘21 I.M.P.ACT
Sierra Goodridge, ‘21, Campus Climate Committee, Kappa Delta, EAA
Madeline Schneider ‘22, Kappa Delta Council, Admissions Tour Guide
Mackenzie Blackwell ‘21 former S.I.S.T.ER.S. CO president, former House Advisor, F&M Votes Student Chair, F&M ACLU, BPHS, JMPLHS, Junto Society
Katie Gerber ‘22, Kappa Delta Council, Colleges Against Cancer President
Saïsha Ramdour, ‘21, International Student Advisory Board
Zoe Robinson ‘21, Kappa Delta, BSU
Edith Fields, ‘23, S.I.S.T.E.R.S.
Caitlin Geller ‘23, Alpha Delta Pi
Christian Duran, ‘21, Social Engagement Chair of MGL, DEI Chair in Phi Psi
Sebastian Mayer ‘22, President of Men’s Rugby, Poor Richards, Phi Kappa Psi, Hillel
Alice Fodor ‘23, Poor Richards, Chamber Choir,
Olivia Mautone ‘21, Poor Richards, Phi Sigma Pi, Asian American Alliance
Charlotte Watson ‘21, Women’s Volleyball, Alpha Phi
Peightyn Schwartz ‘23 Women’s Softball, Chi Omega
Beth Seymour ‘22 Chi Omega
Julia Kreuzer ‘23, Kappa Delta, Women’s Ultimate Frisbee
Amanda Leonard ‘22, Diplomatic Congress Executive Board, Sexuality and Gender Alliance Executive Board, Kappa Delta
Shubh Punj ‘21, President of the Diplomatic Congress and the Student Body
Cassidy Hertzendorf ‘23, Kappa Delta
Elizabeth Suvias ‘22, Define American Eboard
Rowan Reusing ‘23 Kappa Delta
Riley Joyce ‘23 Chi Omega
Mark Marotta ‘21 Interfraternal Council President, Men’s Rowing
Kolby Smith ‘22 Phi Kappa Psi, Admissions Tour Guide, Peer Health Educator
Navjit Kaur ‘21, House Advisor, Consul of New College House Senate, Benjamin Rush Honor Society
Timothy Burke ‘22, House Advisor, Consul Suffectus of New College House Senate
Riley Belden ‘21
Arden Brady ‘22, Catastrophic Relief Alliance
Julia Thompson ‘21 Kappa Delta Council
Omar Guerrero ‘22, New College House AdvisorLauren Mumby ‘23, Field Hockey & Chi Omega
Megan Davis ‘22, Sexuality and Gender Alliance Executive Board, Colleges Against Cancer Executive Board
PJ Howard ‘21, Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) Historian, F&M Films Secretary
Hala Reeder ‘22, Peer Health Educator, SISTERS member
Eli Adler-Cohen ‘22, I.M.P.A.C.T. Executive Board member
Natalie Rauch ‘22, Phi Sigma Pi, Hillel, Vivarium
Sarah Miller ‘23, Kappa Delta, Women’s Rowing
Brian Larkin ‘22, Phi Kappa Sigma
Clara Kei March Okuyama ‘23, Women’s Tennis & Alpha Delta Pi
Maya Michael ‘21, Deaf and Disabled Student Union, Sustainability House Co-President
Skylar Rella ‘21, Sustainability House
Carly Bozzo ’22, Women’s Volleyball, Alpha Delta Pi, Fellow Advising Mentor, French Club Vice
Jack Abdalla ‘21, Phi Kappa Psi , Bonchek Congress, MENAc, JMPLHS
Anna-Rose Leder ‘21, Chi Omega, Women’s Squash
Matt Krogstad ‘21 Phi Kappa Sigma
Jeffrey Rodriguez ’21, Phi Kappa Sigma
Katie Anderson ‘21, Chi Omega
Kenna Williams ‘22 Co-President of SALC, Women’s Basketball, BSU
Allison Klei’21, ADWC Board Member
Erblina Beqiri ‘23, Alpha Delta Pi, First Gen Dips
Leora Sammett ‘22, Vice President of Define American
Sarah Laterza ‘21, President of F&M ACLU, Alpha Delta Pi, Peer Health Educator
Anna Goorevich ‘21, F&M Women’s Soccer, SALC Executive Board Member, Alpha Delta Pi
Melissa Browne ‘21, Chi Omega and Admissions Tour Guide
Dan Gaiewski ‘23, Committee on Student Conduct and Review, College Democrats, Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Track and Field
Charles Reisner ‘24 Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Track and Field
Lexi Salerno ‘22, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Track and Field
Laura Greene ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Track and Field
Freya Lindvall ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Track and Field
Zoe Lamonte ‘22, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Track and Field
Alysse Danyi ‘23, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Track and Field, Brooks House Congress, Kappa Delta
Rachel Carruso ‘23, Women’s Track and Field
Aaron Digregorio ‘21, Captain Men’s Track and Field
Stephen FInck ‘22, Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Track and Field
June Sanchez ‘22, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Track and Field
Bennett Wasch ‘23, Men’s Cross Country , Men’s Track and Field, Hillel, Admissions, Tour Guide
Kate Henderson ‘23, Alpha Delta Pi, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Track and Field, Environmental Action Alliance
Paolo Caglioti ‘21, Junto Society, Black Pyramid Honor Society
Catie Caterham ‘22, Chi Omega, Rumspringas
Tahmir Brown ‘22, President of Club Volleyball
Mia Harris ‘23, Alpha Delta Pi
Johnathan Screen ‘22 Vice President of the Chessmen
Cassidy Farley
Melissa Hunn ’23, Alpha Delta Pi
Ali Brown ‘22, Women’s Club Soccer and Kappa Delta
Paisley Dianastasis ‘21, Women’s Squash, Kappa Delta
Pratiksha Mishra ‘22, Women’s squash and Weis Assembly of Peers
Elizabeth Ramsay ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Lauren Costabile ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Emma Nakamura, Kappa Delta President
Madeline Quinn ‘22, Kappa Delta Council
Samantha Tran ‘21, Kappa Delta Council, Kite & Keys Co-President, BPS Executive Board
Vanessa Woods ‘21, Mock Trial President
Sarina Matsil ‘22 Hillel Board, Alpha Xi Delta, and Dance Company
Vanessa Robustelli ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta, Sweet Ophelia
Ryan Hannum ‘21, F&M Men’s Soccer
Alex Martinez ‘21, F&M Men’s Soccer
Dallen Moore ‘22, F&M Men’s Soccer
Josh Cagan ‘22, F&M Men’s Soccer
Joshua Slager ‘23, F&M Men’s Soccer
Charlie Sears ‘24, F&M Men’s Soccer
Ingram Dillingham ‘23, F&M Men’s Soccer
Oscar Horwitz ‘24, F&M Men’s Soccer
Brice Gambill ‘22, F&M Men’s Soccer
Christian Avila Neres Victorio ‘22, F&M Men’s Soccer
Jillian Krawczel ‘22, Kappa Delta, Rumpsringas
Anna McDougall ‘21, F&M Dance Company and Dance Team Executive Boards
Veronica Thompson ‘22, Alpha Xi Delta
Glory Jacquat ‘22, ADWC Board Member, MUS Service Committee
Lulu Solis-Perez ‘22, Define American President, First Generation Diplomats, Mi Gente Latina
Jeremy Mauser ‘22, Phi Kappa Psi
Lauren Baker ‘22, Women’s Rowing Team
Alana Brodie ‘21, Women’s Rowing captain and Phi Sigma Pi
Aurora Toskala ‘24 Women’s Rowing and SAGA
Samira Sankaran ‘23, Women’s Squash
Sophie Cohen ‘22, President of Phi Sigma Pi, Poor Richards Treasurer
Lauren Proffitt ‘23 Kappa Delta, ADWC Board Member
Tess Wallace ‘23, Kappa Delta, Parliament Deputy Prime Minister
Marissa Witmer ‘21, Senior Class President, Kappa Delta, F&M EMS Executive Board
Sophia Groff ‘21 President of Women’s Club Soccer
Veronica Thompson ‘22, Alpha Xi Delta, F&M Vivarium
Elena Robustelli ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi, CEC, Sweet Ophelia, and Hillel
Kalida Gawon’23, Board Member of the Student Wellness Committee
Kristin Jones ‘21, Dance Company President, Dance Team Co-captain, Colleges Against Cancer Treasurer
Leilani Ly ‘21, Asian American Alliance Vice President, ADWC Board Member
Mya Miller ‘22, College Entertainment Committee Chair
Kayleigh Rine ‘21, Kappa Delta Sorority, Women’s Rowing, Benjamin Rush Honor Society, F&M Orchestra
Jane Reynolds ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta, Dance Company
Kayla Cottiers ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta, First Generation Diplomat
Ashley Atcavage, ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Fiorella Comparini ‘24, Women’s Rowing
Lauryn Harper ‘22, Treasurer of F&M Players, Sweet Ophelia, Sigma Lambda Gamma ,
Rachel Rubins ‘24, Mock Trial, Hillel, S.I.S.T.E.R.S.
Julia Kait ‘23, Alpha Xi Delta
Cameron Purdy ‘22, Boy-band Magazine, Arts House
Fabiola Villanueva ‘24 NY posse scholar
Delani Munson ‘23, Kappa Delta Sorority
Eva Ish ‘22, Mock Trial Secretary
Jaclyn Feit ‘24 Women’s Basketball
Maddie Huelbig ‘22, Chi Omega
Julia Moroz ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Grace Donegan ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Qiran Jia ‘22, Women’s Rowing, Alpha Xi Delta, SAGA
Theliah Hutson ‘22, ACA, SISTERS
Luciana Chavarria ‘22, Alpha Xi Delta
Clare Walston ‘23, Alpha Xi Delta
Ayla Saferstein ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Delaney Cochrane ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Lindsay Kate Wanner ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Chloe Holod ‘22, Alpha Xi Delta
Alexandra Hackel ‘23, Alpha Xi Delta
Hannah Stoner ‘21, Alpha Xi Delta
Soseh Yepoyan ‘22, Alpha Xi Delta, Mock Trial
Caton Raffensperger ‘22, Alpha Phi, Women’s Soccer
Haley Barge ‘22, Women’s Soccer
Maija Woodruff ‘22, Women’s Soccer
Gabby Monaco ‘22, ADWC Student Board, Phi Sigma Pi, Bonchek Congress
Michaela Thomas ‘21, Ultimate Frisbee Team President
Emma Bradley ‘22
Janashree Jonnalagadda ‘21, Women’s Swim Team Captain, Treasurer of NCH Senate
Ilana Harrow ‘22
Charlotte Amsbaugh ‘23
Kate Larkin ‘21, Diplomat Corps Board Member and Tour Guide, Senior Class Senator, Alpha Xi Delta
Luke Solacoff ‘21, F&M Players Exec Board, Rumspringas Exec Board
Charlie Wright ‘22, Baseball, SALC Exec Board
Tommy Denlinger ‘23, Baseball, SALC Exec Board
Noah Jordan ‘22, Baseball, SALC Exec Board
Dan Baroff ‘21, Baseball, SALC Exec Board
Nina Calleri ‘22 Alpha Xi Delta, French Club
Phyo Thuta Aung ‘21, President of Choom Chu
Christina Seery’21 Captain of Field Hockey, Alpha Phi
Abigael Gebremariam ‘21, Co-President of the African Caribbean Association
Hermela Assefa ‘22, Co-President of the African Caribbean Association
Hannah Deane ‘22, Vice President of Women’s Ultimate Frisbee
Jackie Guo ‘24 Asian American Alliance , First Gen Diplomats
Maureen Adames ‘22, Catastrophic relief alliance
Makaila Ranges ‘22, Diplomatic Congress and Student Body Vice-President
Jacob Goldstein ‘21, Mock Trial
Aiesha Elwakdy ‘21. Vice President of MENAc, President Emeritus of the Harbaugh Club
Sydney Lippe ‘23, Field Hockey, Alpha Delta Pi
Grace Bosy ‘23, Women’s Rowing Team
Maia Lockhart ‘22, Women’s Basketball, BSU
Emma Frazier ‘21, Women’s XCTF
Sydney Dzenutis ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Abby Leinhard ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Valerie Fieberg ‘24, Women’s XCTF
Alysse Danyi ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Kate Henderson ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Caylie Privitere ‘21, Women’s XCTF
Jackie Becker ‘21, Women’s XCTF
Fiz O’Connell ‘22, Women’s XCTF
Kate Klaver ‘22, Women’s XCTF
Nadya ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Emma Kline ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Rachel Caruso ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Glory Edioma ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Jill Barger ‘23, Women’s XCTF
Julia Homer ‘23, Women’s XCTF
June Sanchez ‘22, Women’s XCTF
Laura Greene ‘22, Women’s XCTF
Lexi Salerno ‘22, Women’s XCTF
Elena Robustelli ‘21
Madeline Hartley ‘23
Erin Maxwell ‘22
Erblina Beqiri ‘23
Francesca Lippolis ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Emma Steffan ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Kelly Minard ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Gretchen Rooney ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Samantha Griffith ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Isabel Wong ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Laura Greene ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Maria Bravo ‘23, Alpha Delta Pi
Alicia Eckley ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Sydney Wieczkowski ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Carly Bozzo ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Clara Kei March Okuyama ‘23, Alpha Delta Pi
Anna Asnis ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Maddie Kitnick ‘22, Alpha Delta Pi
Alex D’Angelo ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Vanessa Gonzalez ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Lindsay Sullivan ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Kirsten Heine ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
Tara Hessenthaler ‘21, Alpha Delta Pi
